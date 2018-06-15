Kansas entrants in cross-country women's air race includes Learjet, Garmin engineers

Two women engineers, one from Bombardier Learjet in Wichita and the other from Garmin in Olathe, make up the Kansas team competing against 54 other teams in the 42nd women's Air Race Classic.
The four-day, 2,400-statue-mile air race starts Tuesday in Sweetwater, Texas, and ends Friday in Fryeburg, Maine.
It's the third time competing but the first time as a team for both Tessa Roberts, Bombardier section chief of field support engineering, and Emmy Dillon, a human factors engineer for Garmin.
Dillon was a member of the winning team from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in 2016.
They'll be flying a Cessna 182 owned by Textron Aviation Employees Flying Club.
