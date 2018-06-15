Tessa Roberts, left, and Emmy Dillon will be competing in the 2018 women's Air Race Classic beginning Tuesday in this Textron Aviation Employees Flying Club Cessna 182.
Kansas entrants in cross-country women's air race includes Learjet, Garmin engineers

By Jerry Siebenmark

June 15, 2018 10:07 AM

Two women engineers, one from Bombardier Learjet in Wichita and the other from Garmin in Olathe, make up the Kansas team competing against 54 other teams in the 42nd women's Air Race Classic.

The four-day, 2,400-statue-mile air race starts Tuesday in Sweetwater, Texas, and ends Friday in Fryeburg, Maine.

It's the third time competing but the first time as a team for both Tessa Roberts, Bombardier section chief of field support engineering, and Emmy Dillon, a human factors engineer for Garmin.

Dillon was a member of the winning team from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in 2016.

They'll be flying a Cessna 182 owned by Textron Aviation Employees Flying Club.

