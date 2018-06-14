A Bombardier C Series CS300 like the one pictured here last June was making some extreme maneuvers around Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Wednesday morning as part of its normal flight testing regimen. (June 2, 2017)
Why was a passenger plane doing 'fighter jet-like' maneuvers at Eisenhower airport?

By Jerry Siebenmark

June 14, 2018 11:15 AM

If you happened to be at or near Wichita Eisenhower National Airport around 8 a.m. Thursday, you might have seen a passenger jet making extreme banking maneuvers and thought it was in distress.

It was no emergency.

Eisenhower officials said Wednesday the passenger jet in question was a Bombardier C Series CS300 airplane doing routine flight testing.

A Wichita Eagle employee who witnessed the testing described the plane as making "fighter jet-like" maneuvers.

The CS300 is one of dozens of airplanes Bombardier flight-tests at its site on the west side of Eisenhower.

Jerry Siebenmark

