Why was a passenger plane doing 'fighter jet-like' maneuvers at Eisenhower airport?

If you happened to be at or near Wichita Eisenhower National Airport around 8 a.m. Thursday, you might have seen a passenger jet making extreme banking maneuvers and thought it was in distress.
It was no emergency.
Eisenhower officials said Wednesday the passenger jet in question was a Bombardier C Series CS300 airplane doing routine flight testing.
A Wichita Eagle employee who witnessed the testing described the plane as making "fighter jet-like" maneuvers.
The CS300 is one of dozens of airplanes Bombardier flight-tests at its site on the west side of Eisenhower.
