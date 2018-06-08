Spirit Aero's Sikorsky helicopter work 'will support Marines who aren't even born yet'

Spirit AeroSystems reached a milestone in its march toward more defense work and jobs.
On Friday, Spirit handed over to Sikorsky the final test unit fuselage of the CH-53K King Stallion heavy-lift helicopter.
The Marine Corps wants 188 of the "most powerful helicopters in the Department of Defense" that Marine Maj. Kelly Allen from the Pentagon said would serve troops for decades to come.
"The work you're doing today will support Marines who aren't even born yet," Kelly said at the delivery ceremony attended by a couple of hundred Spirit employees.
Spirit CEO Tom Gentile called the delivery a milestone because it marks the start of low-rate production and serves as a key building block for the city's largest employer to grow its defense business from 5 percent today to 15 percent in the next few years.
"It's one of our key growth strategies to expand in defense, and this is really a foundation for Spirit to continue to grow our business in the future," Gentile said.
Jeffrey Jessop, Spirit's director of military programs, said in an interview after the event that as the company moves to full-rate production of the helicopter at two fuselages a month, Spirit will need "more resources," including employees to sustain that rate.
He declined to say how many more workers the company would need because it doesn't disclose the number of people working on any one aircraft program.
