Kansas City Chiefs look to Wichita-founded company 'to jump on a plane'

The Kansas City Chiefs said Thursday they will partner with Executive AirShare for sponsorships and to provide travel for the NFL team's staff and coaches.
The Chiefs characterized the partnership with the Wichita-founded private aircraft fractional ownership company as a long-term agreement.
Under the agreement, Lenexa-based Executive AirShare will be the presenting partner of the Chiefs Draft Fest VIP event, a silver sponsor of the 101 Awards and an associate partner of the Chiefs Fantasy Camp. The company also will provide a select number of round-trip flights for individuals and groups attending the sponsored events.
Moreover, Executive AirShare will provide transport services for the team's football operations.
“To have the opportunity to jump on a plane and scout a number of future draft prospects or attend key league events without having to worry about travel and time constraints is a huge advantage for our football operations staff and team," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in the team's news release Thursday.
Executive AirShare was founded in Wichita in 2000 and operates a 34,000-square-foot maintenance-based and Embraer service center at Jabara Airport.
