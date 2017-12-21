B-29 Doc’s 2018 tour includes McConnell air show

More Videos

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Pause
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 10:45

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers 1:27

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers

  • Keeping 'Doc' airborne doesn't come cheap

    Operating a 72-year-old World War II bomber doesn’t come easy. Or cheap. Doc’s Friends communication director Josh Wells talks about how much it costs to keep the restored Superfortress “Doc” in the air and how the organization finds creative ways to raise money. In addition, the organization is trying to raise money for a permanent hanger to house the plane at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Operating a 72-year-old World War II bomber doesn’t come easy. Or cheap. Doc’s Friends communication director Josh Wells talks about how much it costs to keep the restored Superfortress “Doc” in the air and how the organization finds creative ways to raise money. In addition, the organization is trying to raise money for a permanent hanger to house the plane at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com
Operating a 72-year-old World War II bomber doesn’t come easy. Or cheap. Doc’s Friends communication director Josh Wells talks about how much it costs to keep the restored Superfortress “Doc” in the air and how the organization finds creative ways to raise money. In addition, the organization is trying to raise money for a permanent hanger to house the plane at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Aviation

B-29 Doc’s 2018 tour includes McConnell air show

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

December 21, 2017 11:41 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 01:54 PM

The Wichita-built B-29 bomber known as “Doc” will make its first appearance at a Wichita air show next year.

Doc’s Friends, the nonprofit group that restored and owns the historic warbird, said Thursday that the Boeing bomber’s tour schedule in 2018 will include the McConnell Air Force Base Open House, which is set for Sept. 8-9.

Other stops on the 2018 tour include the Tri-Annual Air Fest Sept. 28-30 in Great Bend; the World War II Weekend in Reading, Penn.; Experimental Aircraft Association’s Air Venture July 23-29 in Oshkosh, Wis.; and the Spirit of St. Louis show Oct. 13-14 in St. Louis.

A spokesman said this is a partial tour list for 2018, and he expects more stops to be added.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Doc’s Friends hopes to begin offering public rides on the airplane next year, spokesman Josh Wells said, pending Federal Aviation Administration approval.

“We’ll hopefully be adding those in 2018,” he said.

Doc’s Friends said major construction on the Superfortress’ permanent home at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport is set to begin in January.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita 3:19

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

Pause
Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 10:45

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:18

New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita

Who is Bill Snyder? 1:29

Who is Bill Snyder?

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers 1:27

911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers

  • Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

    Spirit AeroSystems plans to add more than 1,000 jobs over the two years, President and CEO Tom Gentile announced Wednesday. It also plans $1 billion in new capital investment at its Wichita site over five years, he said. Gentile said the company needs to grow and is out of room. ( Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle/Dec. 6, 2017)

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

View More Video