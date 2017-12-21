B-29 Doc’s 2018 tour includes McConnell air show

The Wichita-built B-29 bomber known as “Doc” will make its first appearance at a Wichita air show next year.
Doc’s Friends, the nonprofit group that restored and owns the historic warbird, said Thursday that the Boeing bomber’s tour schedule in 2018 will include the McConnell Air Force Base Open House, which is set for Sept. 8-9.
Other stops on the 2018 tour include the Tri-Annual Air Fest Sept. 28-30 in Great Bend; the World War II Weekend in Reading, Penn.; Experimental Aircraft Association’s Air Venture July 23-29 in Oshkosh, Wis.; and the Spirit of St. Louis show Oct. 13-14 in St. Louis.
A spokesman said this is a partial tour list for 2018, and he expects more stops to be added.
Never miss a local story.
Doc’s Friends hopes to begin offering public rides on the airplane next year, spokesman Josh Wells said, pending Federal Aviation Administration approval.
“We’ll hopefully be adding those in 2018,” he said.
Doc’s Friends said major construction on the Superfortress’ permanent home at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport is set to begin in January.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments