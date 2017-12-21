B-29 Doc’s 2018 tour includes McConnell air show

More Videos 3:19 Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita Pause 0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 10:45 Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 1:33 Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:21 North-side Christmas light route 1:18 New commercial development coming to downtown Wichita 1:29 Who is Bill Snyder? 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 1:50 Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:27 911 call that preceded the shooting of Steven Myers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Keeping 'Doc' airborne doesn't come cheap Operating a 72-year-old World War II bomber doesn’t come easy. Or cheap. Doc’s Friends communication director Josh Wells talks about how much it costs to keep the restored Superfortress “Doc” in the air and how the organization finds creative ways to raise money. In addition, the organization is trying to raise money for a permanent hanger to house the plane at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Operating a 72-year-old World War II bomber doesn’t come easy. Or cheap. Doc’s Friends communication director Josh Wells talks about how much it costs to keep the restored Superfortress “Doc” in the air and how the organization finds creative ways to raise money. In addition, the organization is trying to raise money for a permanent hanger to house the plane at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Operating a 72-year-old World War II bomber doesn’t come easy. Or cheap. Doc’s Friends communication director Josh Wells talks about how much it costs to keep the restored Superfortress “Doc” in the air and how the organization finds creative ways to raise money. In addition, the organization is trying to raise money for a permanent hanger to house the plane at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com