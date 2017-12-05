Spirit AeroSystems is expected to make a “major economic development announcement” on Wednesday, Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer said in a media advisory on Tuesday.
Aviation

Spirit AeroSystems plans big announcement, Colyer says

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

December 05, 2017 03:46 PM

Spirit AeroSystems will make a “major economic development announcement” Wednesday, according to a media advisory from Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.

The advisory said Colyer “will be participating in an important announcement in cooperation with Spirit AeroSystems, and Wichita area development leaders.”

The announcement is expected to be made at noon Wednesday at Spirit, which is a major supplier to commercial airplane manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.

At 10,800 employees, Spirit also is the area’s largest employer.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

