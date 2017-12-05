Spirit AeroSystems plans big announcement, Colyer says

Spirit AeroSystems will make a “major economic development announcement” Wednesday, according to a media advisory from Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer.
The advisory said Colyer “will be participating in an important announcement in cooperation with Spirit AeroSystems, and Wichita area development leaders.”
The announcement is expected to be made at noon Wednesday at Spirit, which is a major supplier to commercial airplane manufacturers Boeing and Airbus.
At 10,800 employees, Spirit also is the area’s largest employer.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
