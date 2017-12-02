Here are some of the 20 pilots who received the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on Saturday, which the FAA says is unprecedented in the five-state central region. Eight of the pilots, from left: Dave Blanton, Don Grunke, Bob Blanton, Doug Moler, Wayne Bormann, Dick Curtis, Ron Black, Rod Davis.
Here are some of the 20 pilots who received the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on Saturday, which the FAA says is unprecedented in the five-state central region. Eight of the pilots, from left: Dave Blanton, Don Grunke, Bob Blanton, Doug Moler, Wayne Bormann, Dick Curtis, Ron Black, Rod Davis. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle
Here are some of the 20 pilots who received the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award on Saturday, which the FAA says is unprecedented in the five-state central region. Eight of the pilots, from left: Dave Blanton, Don Grunke, Bob Blanton, Doug Moler, Wayne Bormann, Dick Curtis, Ron Black, Rod Davis. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Aviation

These Kansans have safely flown airplanes for more than 1,000 years

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

December 02, 2017 04:33 PM

UPDATED 11 HOURS 35 MINUTES AGO

Twenty area pilots have achieved something few pilots do: They have flown safely for 50 years.

On Saturday, the group of 20 was presented with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

It’s one thing to achieve the award, but regionally it’s unprecedented for so many pilots to receive it at the same time, an FAA official said.

“Never had anything of this size,” said Jim Lamb, FAA Safety Team program manager. “I can’t speak for the entire nation, but I know in the central region this is the largest group of people we’ve ever had.” The central region included Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Tennessee before an FAA restructuring on Oct. 1.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The award is granted to pilots who have flown for 50 years, have never had an airplane accident that they caused and have never had their pilot certificate taken away by the FAA.

Half of one percent of all FAA certificated pilots in the U.S. have received the award, Lamb said.

Doug Moler is one of the 20 who received the award at a Saturday afternoon ceremony at Larksfield Place.

It was Moler, a native Wichitan and retired captain for Continental Airlines, who started it all.

Moler said he became eligible for the award two years ago, but thought it would be more special to celebrate if his good friend Dave Blanton, who was also eligible, put in for the award, too. But, Moler said, Dave’s brother Bobby would also soon be eligible for the award. And Dave wanted to wait for Bobby.

“As I was kind of cooling my heels, I started asking questions and found five pilots at High Point Air Park in Valley Center that were eligible,” Moler said. “I know all these guys. These guys are all my friends. We found three more at Hidden Valley Air Park, and another guy who lives in the city. It just started growing.”

“What’s remarkable is eight people are from Valley Center and five of them are from one, little flying community,” added Moler, who lives in High Point, which like Hidden Valley is a private housing development built around a grass airstrip.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Wichita’s newest master pilots

Here are the 20 area pilots who will receive the FAA’s Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award Saturday afternoon:

Ronald Black, David Blanton, Robert Blanton, Wayne Bormann, Rex Corbin, Richard Curtis, Robert “Rod” Davis, Donald Grunke, Larry Hastings, Col. Wesley “Red” Kimball, Lawrence Lay, Nicky Mardis, Jay McLeod, Doug Moler, Terry Poling, Jimmie Smith, Ernest Spriggs, David Tiday, Harold Walter, Donald Yoder

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

    The Wichita Eagle purchased a drone last July and three of our photographers have become FAA-certified small Unmanned Aerial System pilots. We use the drone to bring fresh perspectives and images to stories. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle 1:50

Drone photography comes to the Wichita Eagle
The best airlines of 2017 1:03

The best airlines of 2017
New Exploration Place exhibit nearly ready to open 1:43

New Exploration Place exhibit nearly ready to open

View More Video