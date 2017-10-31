Here’s how Eisenhower Airport keeps runways free of snow

More Videos 2:11 How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways Pause 4:11 Flying with QuikTrip 1:12 'Stranger Things' comes to College Hill for Halloween 1:29 Retiree talks about working for Tyson 0:42 Meet Penny: A canine candidate of the Joy of Voting project 1:35 Wichita bands perform national anthem 2:39 Fighting crime with pipettes and microscopes 0:31 More Shockers basketball players hawk queso 1:05 Alligator pulled from water pipe in Florida 2:45 College football player learns of scholarship - in the very best way Video Link copy Embed Code copy

How Eisenhower Airport removes snow from its runways Wichita Eisenhower National Airport crews on Tuesday morning practiced how they would remove snow and ice from the commercial passenger airport's three runways. (Oct. 31, 2017) Wichita Eisenhower National Airport crews on Tuesday morning practiced how they would remove snow and ice from the commercial passenger airport's three runways. (Oct. 31, 2017) jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

