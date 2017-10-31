Airport’s ‘snow rodeo’ won’t have the white stuff or horses

If you’re traveling to or from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Tuesday morning and see a bunch of large, unusual-looking yellow trucks on its runways, don’t be alarmed.
Crews are participating in the airport’s annual “snow rodeo,” where they’ll practice the procedures they’ll follow when the white stuff blankets Eisenhower’s runways later this season.
Airport officials said the exercise will last until noon, but it won’t affect arriving or departing aircraft.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
