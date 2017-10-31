A giant snow blower clears snow on a taxiway at the former Mid-Continent Airport in 2014. Wichita Eisenhower National Airport crews will be practicing snow removal Tuesday morning at the airport.
Aviation

Airport’s ‘snow rodeo’ won’t have the white stuff or horses

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 31, 2017 6:00 AM

If you’re traveling to or from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport Tuesday morning and see a bunch of large, unusual-looking yellow trucks on its runways, don’t be alarmed.

Crews are participating in the airport’s annual “snow rodeo,” where they’ll practice the procedures they’ll follow when the white stuff blankets Eisenhower’s runways later this season.

Airport officials said the exercise will last until noon, but it won’t affect arriving or departing aircraft.

  • 2015: Airport snow and ice removal

    Wichita Eisenhower National Airport's Scott Loesch explains the types of equipment the airport has to keep its runways free of ice and snow.

2015: Airport snow and ice removal

Wichita Eisenhower National Airport's Scott Loesch explains the types of equipment the airport has to keep its runways free of ice and snow.

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

