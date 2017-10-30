Kansas’ next governor to speak at Wichita Aero Club lunch

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will be the Wichita Aero Club’s November luncheon speaker.
Colyer will become Kansas’ 47th chief executive once Gov. Sam Brownback assumes his post as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.
Colyer will speak to the aviation industry group at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 7 at the Wichita Country Club.
The aero club said in a news release he is expected to speak on the state’s aviation infrastructure and issues key to the industry.
For more information or to attend, see www.wichitaaeroclub.org.
