Former Learjet CEO Brian Barents speaks to the Wichita Aero Club in 2015. Barents has been promoted to executive chairman at Aerion Corp.
Former Learjet CEO Brian Barents speaks to the Wichita Aero Club in 2015. Barents has been promoted to executive chairman at Aerion Corp. Jerry Siebenmark File photo
Former Learjet CEO Brian Barents speaks to the Wichita Aero Club in 2015. Barents has been promoted to executive chairman at Aerion Corp. Jerry Siebenmark File photo

Aviation

Supersonic jet developer promotes Wichitan Barents

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 27, 2017 10:39 AM

Brian Barents, former CEO of Learjet and Galaxy Aerospace, has been promoted to executive chairman of supersonic business jet developer Aerion Corp.

Reno, Nev.-based Aerion said in his new role, Barents will have broad oversight of corporate strategy to bring the company’s AS2 supersonic business jet to market.

Barents was previously Aerion’s co-chairman.

Aerion said it and GE Aviation in May began the process of developing a final engine configuration for the AS2. Aerion also is in “multiple discussions” on a manufacturing plan for the 11-passenger jet that will have a maximum speed of Mach 1.5.

In addition to working at Learjet, Barents also previously served as senior vice president of sales at Cessna. He continues to maintain a home in Wichita.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

    The Wichita Airport Authority conducted an FAA mandated large-scale disaster exercise on Sept. 19, 2017. The drill included approximately 300 officials and volunteers from various emergency management agencies and schools. The exercise featured a commercial aircraft that had crashed near a runway and broken apart on impact.

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill 4:01

This is only a drill -- a really, really big drill

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform 3:02

At 92, WW II pilot returns to the air wearing Army uniform
McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

View More Video