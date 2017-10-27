Supersonic jet developer promotes Wichitan Barents

Brian Barents, former CEO of Learjet and Galaxy Aerospace, has been promoted to executive chairman of supersonic business jet developer Aerion Corp.
Reno, Nev.-based Aerion said in his new role, Barents will have broad oversight of corporate strategy to bring the company’s AS2 supersonic business jet to market.
Barents was previously Aerion’s co-chairman.
Aerion said it and GE Aviation in May began the process of developing a final engine configuration for the AS2. Aerion also is in “multiple discussions” on a manufacturing plan for the 11-passenger jet that will have a maximum speed of Mach 1.5.
In addition to working at Learjet, Barents also previously served as senior vice president of sales at Cessna. He continues to maintain a home in Wichita.
