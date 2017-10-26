SkyWest Airlines will provide passenger service to Liberal using a Bombardier CRJ200 regional jet.
Airline service returning to Dodge City, Liberal

By Jerry Siebenmark

October 26, 2017

Dodge City and Liberal will see a resumption of scheduled air service following a Wednesday order by the federal Transportation Department.

The Transportation Department approved San Francisco-based Boutique Air and St. George, Utah-based SkyWest Airlines to provide passenger air service to the southwestern Kansas cities after Alaska-based PenAir abruptly ended its service in early August.

PenAir filed Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy.

Under the Essential Air Service program, Boutique Air will provide 18 weekly nonstop round trips to Denver International Airport beginning Jan. 1. Boutique, which operates a fleet of Pilatus PC-12 and Beechcraft King Air turboprop airplanes, will receive an annual subsidy of $3.6 million for three years.

SkyWest, operating as United Express, will operate 12 weekly nonstop or one-stop round trip flights to Denver using 50-seat Bombardier CRJ200 regional jets. It will receive an annual subsidy of nearly $3.8 million under its three-year EAS contract.

