Mitsubishi agrees to cost concessions on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner jet

Another major supplier to Boeing has agreed to cost concessions as part of the commercial airplane maker’s “Partnering for Success” initiative.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Japan, which makes the Boeing 787 Dreamliner wing as well as other major structures, agreed to reduce its cost of producing the wing, and to partner with Boeing on studying advanced aerostructure technologies for future airplanes.
“We are delighted to be enhancing the competitiveness of our commercial aircraft business with this agreement,” Shunichi Miyanaga, president and CEO of MHI, said in a Boeing news release on Monday. “We have built our partnership with Boeing over more than 40 years, collaborating on various aircraft programs including the 737, 747, 767, 777, 787 Dreamliner and state-of-the-art 777X and look forward to cooperating to explore future opportunities.”
Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, although it “aims to enable sales by pursuing increased efficiency in MHI’s production system and its supply chain through lean production methods, automation and other activities,” Boeing said in the release.
MHI joins Wichita-based Spirit AeroSystems in Boeing’s Partnering for Success program, which aims to lower the cost of Boeing’s airplanes and increase Boeing’s competitiveness in the commercial airliner market.
Spirit manufactures the Dreamliner’s composite forward fuselage.
