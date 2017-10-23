Delta wants to hire 1,000 flight attendants next year

Delta Air Lines is looking to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants in 2018.
The Atlanta-based airline said Monday that’s how many open flight attendant positions it will have next year.
The flight attendant selection process is competitive, the airline said, with 150,000 people applying for 1,200 jobs last year.
Minimum requirements include a high school degree or GED, fluency in English and a minimum age requirement of 21 by Jan. 1.
The airline said applicants with a military background or experience in helping others — including EMTs, teachers and Peace Corps volunteers — would have an edge in the selection process.
For more information or to apply, see www.deltajobs.net.
