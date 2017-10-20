Why the NTSB chairman and an FBI psychologist are coming to Wichita

The chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board and an organizational psychologist from the FBI will be among the speakers at Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Safety Standdown.
The annual aviation safety training seminar, set for Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at the Hyatt Regency Wichita, is in its 21st year.
Robert Sumwalt, who was sworn in as the NTSB’s 14th chairman in August, is scheduled to speak and lead workshops on two of the event’s three days. So is the FBI’s Amy Grubb, who will lead workshops on changing mindsets, values, and culture within organizations.
They are among a cadre of speakers and workshop leaders at the seminar, which this year will also include live firefighting and water evacuation training exercises for attendees.
Last year’s event attracted 500 pilots and others from the industry.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments