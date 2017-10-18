With the C Series burden lifted, will Bombardier invest in Learjet?

From left, Bombardier chairman Pierre Beaudoin, Airbus CEO Tom Enders, Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare and Airbus Commercial Aircraft president Fabrice Bregier pose in front of an Airbus A320neo and Bombadier C Series CS300 after the two companies announced Monday plans for Airbus to take a majority stake in the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership. Airbus/Pigeyre Pascal-MasterFilms Courtesy photo