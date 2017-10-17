Textron Aviation has sold 10 Beechcraft King Air 250 turboprops as part of a new order from Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance.
Textron Aviation has sold 10 Beechcraft King Air 250 turboprops as part of a new order from Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance. Textron Aviation Courtesy photo
Textron Aviation has sold 10 Beechcraft King Air 250 turboprops as part of a new order from Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance. Textron Aviation Courtesy photo

Aviation

Textron Aviation logs an order for 11 planes

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 17, 2017 6:54 AM

Textron Aviation has taken an 11-airplane order from an overseas air ambulance operator.

The Wichita-based manufacturer of Beechcraft and Cessna planes said the order from Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance calls for 10 King Air 250 turboprops and one Citation Latitude business jet.

Those airplanes will be configured and equipped for use as air ambulances in Norway, Textron said in a news release.

At list prices, the order would be valued at $76 million. The King Air 250 lists for $5.9 million and the Latitude lists for $16.4 million.

Textron did not disclose financial terms of the order.

The aircraft will be delivered over the next 1 1/2 years, Textron Aviation said in the release.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

    McConnell Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to signify completing the preparation for the arrival of the KC-46A Pegusus. After three years, 16 projects, more than 23 million pounds of steel and $267 million, McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A and lead the way for the future of air refueling. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 16, 2017)

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus 2:32

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus
What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet
Marketing Wichita to the aviation world 1:01

Marketing Wichita to the aviation world

View More Video