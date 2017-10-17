Textron Aviation logs an order for 11 planes

Textron Aviation has taken an 11-airplane order from an overseas air ambulance operator.
The Wichita-based manufacturer of Beechcraft and Cessna planes said the order from Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance calls for 10 King Air 250 turboprops and one Citation Latitude business jet.
Those airplanes will be configured and equipped for use as air ambulances in Norway, Textron said in a news release.
At list prices, the order would be valued at $76 million. The King Air 250 lists for $5.9 million and the Latitude lists for $16.4 million.
Textron did not disclose financial terms of the order.
The aircraft will be delivered over the next 1 1/2 years, Textron Aviation said in the release.
