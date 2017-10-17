Textron Aviation logs an order for 11 planes

McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A Pegusus

McConnell Air Force Base held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to signify completing the preparation for the arrival of the KC-46A Pegusus. After three years, 16 projects, more than 23 million pounds of steel and $267 million, McConnell stands ready to accept the KC-46A and lead the way for the future of air refueling. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle/Oct. 16, 2017)