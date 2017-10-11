More Videos

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

Pause
Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives 2:39

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:42

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

Marketing Wichita to the aviation world 1:01

Marketing Wichita to the aviation world

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Reverie opening coffee shop in the Garvey Center 1:08

Reverie opening coffee shop in the Garvey Center

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

  • Marketing Wichita to the aviation world

    Greater Wichita Partnership president Jeff Fluhr talks about why it's important to have a big presence at the world's largest business aviation convention, NBAA.

Greater Wichita Partnership president Jeff Fluhr talks about why it's important to have a big presence at the world's largest business aviation convention, NBAA. jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com
Greater Wichita Partnership president Jeff Fluhr talks about why it's important to have a big presence at the world's largest business aviation convention, NBAA. jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Aviation

Wichita’s big presence at business jet show is all about the jobs

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 11, 2017 10:27 AM

LAS VEGAS

Scattered among the 1,100 exhibitors at the National Business Aviation Association Convention are economic development groups from about half a dozen states.

There’s North Carolina, Utah, Oklahoma, Florida, Washington and Idaho. On top of that, dozens of representatives from other states are among the 27,000 attendees of the world’s biggest business aviation convention.

They all want to lure new aviation companies and their lucrative jobs.

Jeff Fluhr, president of the Greater Wichita Partnership, knows this.

It’s why the partnership booth, dubbed the Air Capital of the World, is so much bigger than those of other cities and states in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“This is a very competitive marketplace in aviation,” Fluhr said of the 20-foot by 30-foot booth located next to one of the bigger names in aviation, jet engine maker Rolls Royce.

The booth serves to show representatives of non-Wichita based aviation companies the breadth of the area’s aviation industry – and its prowess.

“Because other states are very interested in aviation, they are very engaged in recruiting aviation,” Fluhr said. “So part of this is to demonstrate our prominence in the marketplace, our strength in the marketplace and that we’re very committed to keeping our companies in the state.”

The booth, designed by Image Resources Group of Wichita, features a steel, curved tower structure – “So no matter where you are in the exhibit hall you see Wichita,” Fluhr said – flanked on two sides by murals of a Bombardier Learjet 75 and a Cessna Citation business jet and Beechcraft King Air turboprop with a massive video screen in the center.

The screen flashes a variety of messages and videos featuring the city and manufacturers Bombardier and Textron Aviation. On Tuesday and Wednesday at the show, the partnership planned to host a happy hour at the Wichita booth as well as what organizers called “air shows” – videos featuring Bombardier and Textron Aviation in Wichita.

The partnership also created a website for this year’s NBAA, aircapitaloftheworld.com, to refer visitors to the booth and to provide potential new companies with an avenue to contact economic development officials.

The partnership and the Kansas Department of Commerce worked together to create the booth, Fluhr said.

“Aviation is ... a major driver of the Kansas economy, accounting for more than $4 billion of state GDP and delivering more than 20 percent of our total exports,” said Kevin Doel, commerce department spokesman. Participating in NBAA enables the state to build existing relationships and start new ones “to promote the state’s unique aviation assets, including workforce, supply chain, and R&D resources and capabilities.”

Costs of the booth, convention fees and its promotion were $100,000. They are largely paid for by the partnership, a public-private economic development group, and the commerce department, Fluhr said.

The booth also provides space for 12 co-exhibitors, Wichita-area aviation suppliers and service companies as well as organizations such as the Wichita Airport Authority, Harvey County Economic Development and the Wichita Aero Club.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Jaimie Garnett, executive vice president of strategic communications for the partnership, said the cost for co-exhibitors ranges from $2,500 to $15,000, depending on their space needs. It is paid for through cash, in-kind sponsorships or a combination of the two, Fluhr said.

Paul O’Neill, vice president of business and product development for aviation supplier Omni Aerospace in Wichita, said this is his company’s third year as a co-exhibitor at the NBAA booth.

“It’s all set up for us,” O’Neill said. “All you have to do is show up, which is very nice.”

O’Neill said his company has developed new business from exhibiting at the Wichita booth. The only other option, he said, would be to have “a small table in a corner” of the exhibition hall or “be with Wichita in a big booth.”

“Some of these booths people set up, it’s a $500,000 booth,” he said. “It’s a good value proposition for us.”

Although the booth presents companies like Omni Aerospace with the chance to exhibit at NBAA at a fraction of the cost, Fluhr said its bigger purpose should not be overlooked: to promote the region’s base of skilled aerospace workers and companies as well as to serve as a recruitment tool for more and new aviation jobs.

In the end, he said, it’s all about jobs.

“This whole activity we’re doing right now is about job creation, it’s about expanding companies, and this is a great venue to be able to do that,” he said.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet 2:23

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

Pause
Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives 2:39

Police chief gives update on community outreach initiatives

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet 1:42

Look inside the Global 7000 business jet

Marketing Wichita to the aviation world 1:01

Marketing Wichita to the aviation world

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:46

Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing

Reverie opening coffee shop in the Garvey Center 1:08

Reverie opening coffee shop in the Garvey Center

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri 2:13

A virtual tour of new aquarium, museum in Missouri

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 4:25

Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff

School offers hope to expelled students 3:24

School offers hope to expelled students

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas 0:53

Watch out, lots of deer are on the move in Kansas

  • What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

    From NBAA in Las Vegas, Textron Aviation's Christi Tannahill leads a tour of and changes to the interior of the Cessna Citation Hemisphere, a $35 million large-cabin business jet scheduled to make its first flight in 2019. Video by Jerry Siebenmark

What it will look like inside Cessna's biggest jet

View More Video