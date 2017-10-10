The finer details of Southwest’s big three-day sale

Southwest Airlines’ big three-day sale might not get you from Wichita to California for $49, but it can get you from Wichita to St. Louis.

And for $99, you can get a one-way ticket to Phoenix or Las Vegas.

This twice-a-year sale launched Tuesday morning, and it covers flights from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14.

But, flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded. And in some states, such as Florida and Nevada, buyers can only purchase discounted tickets for flights that leave the state Tuesday through Friday.

The full fine print can be found on Southwest’s website.