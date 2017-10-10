Southwest has launched a three-day sale with tickets as low as $49 out of Wichita.
Aviation

The finer details of Southwest’s big three-day sale

By Kaitlyn Alanis

kalanis@wichitaeagle.com

October 10, 2017 2:26 PM

Southwest Airlines’ big three-day sale might not get you from Wichita to California for $49, but it can get you from Wichita to St. Louis.

And for $99, you can get a one-way ticket to Phoenix or Las Vegas.

This twice-a-year sale launched Tuesday morning, and it covers flights from Oct. 31 through Dec. 19 and from Jan. 3 through Feb. 14.

But, flights on Fridays and Sundays are excluded. And in some states, such as Florida and Nevada, buyers can only purchase discounted tickets for flights that leave the state Tuesday through Friday.

The full fine print can be found on Southwest’s website.

Kaitlyn Alanis: 316-269-6708, @kaitlynalanis

