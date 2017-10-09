Textron considers adding factory workers for its new Longitude jet

Textron Aviation will likely add to its Wichita workforce as it moves to full production of its newest and biggest business jet, the Cessna Citation Longitude.
Textron Aviation CEO Scott Ernest said Monday that he expects the company to add production workers as the Longitude moves from development and flight testing to full production.
“Obviously, as we bring Longitude to market we’re already looking at adding additional resources to the factory,” Ernest said at a news conference here on the eve of the National Business Aviation Association Convention.
Ernest did not say how many people the company might add at Plant IV on its east campus near Central and Greenwich.
He said it is too early to tell whether work on the Cessna Denali single-engine turboprop and the Citation Hemisphere jet will require more factory workers as well.
“At this point in time, I feel very comfortable where we’re at,” Ernest said.
Speaking at a packed news conference in the Las Vegas Convention Center, Ernest said the $23.9 million Longitude has completed more than 600 flights and 1,200 hours in the air as the aircraft progresses to full Federal Aviation Administration type certification by the end of 2017.
“I think it’s one of the best planes we’ve ever produced,” Ernest said.
The company also is making progress on the $4.8 million Denali, said Brad Thress, Textron Aviation’s senior vice president of engineering. GE Aviation is coming closer to testing on its advanced turboprop engine this year, and development testing of its McCauley five-blade composite propeller is complete. That airplane is expected to make its first flight in 2018.
The Hemisphere, which will be the biggest Citation ever with seating for up to 12 passengers and a 4,500-nautical-mile range, remains early in the development cycle. But the company has completed wind tunnel testing on a 6 percent scale model of the Hemisphere. Since Longitude has mostly transitioned from development to certification testing, workers on that airplane will begin moving over to the Hemisphere, Ernest said.
The $35 million Hemisphere is on track for a 2019 first flight, and Textron Aviation will begin taking orders for the airplane at NBAA, said Rob Scholl, senior vice president of sales and marketing.
