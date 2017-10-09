Bombardier officials announce a Learjet 75 order during the company’s news conference Monday, on the eve of the National Business Aviation Association Convention in Las Vegas.
Aviation

Bombardier sets up Wichita dispatch center for emergency jet maintenance

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

October 09, 2017 10:50 AM

LAS VEGAS

Bombardier said Monday in the eve of the National Business Aviation Association Convention here that it has established a maintenance control center in Wichita that will coordinate the company’s response to aircraft on the ground situations across the U.S.

Fifteen employees operate the around-the-clock center that can dispatch 14 mobile service trucks across the U.S. to quickly repair and return to flying any Bombardier business jet requiring emergency maintenance.

Officials also announced that Zenith Aviation in the United Kingdom purchased two, Wichita-built Learjet 75s. The business charter operator already has two Learjet 75s in its fleet.

The Montreal-based company’s operations in Wichita comprise its flight test center, assembly of Learjet mid-size business jets and a service center for all of Bombardier Business Aircraft’s Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets. It has about 1,600 employees in Wichita.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576

