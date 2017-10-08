Bombardier Wichita machinists approve new contract

Machinists at Bombardier in Wichita have approved a new contract, according to the Montreal-based planemaker.
Details of the approved contract weren’t available, nor was the number of workers covered by it.
Bombardier Wichita employs about 1,600 people.
“Bombardier Business Aircraft is putting winning conditions in place to ensure the long-term success of its Wichita site and we are pleased we have reached this settlement with the IAMAW in Wichita,” Paul Sislian, chief operating officer of Bombardier Business Aircraft, said in a news release Saturday night.
According to a post Saturday night on the International Association of Machinists Local Lodge 639 website, the bargaining unit at Bombardier Wichita, more than 90 percent of its members voted in favor of the new contract.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments