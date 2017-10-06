Bombardier hit with new U.S. jet duties after Boeing complaint

The U.S. Commerce Department moved Friday to impose an 80 percent tariff on Bombardier’s C Series jetliner, siding with Boeing in a case that alleges Bombardier is selling the jets in the U. S. at unfairly low prices.
It comes on top of a separate preliminary 219 percent tariff decision announced last week.
If both decisions are confirmed by the International Trade Commission, a quasi-independent government agency that has the final say in such disputes, they would quadruple the price of certain Canadian jets sold in the United States, effectively shutting Bombardier out of the U.S. market.
Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross described Friday’s decision as an effort to level the playing field on trade with Canada.
“The United States is committed to free, fair and reciprocal trade with Canada, but this is not our idea of a properly functioning trading relationship,” Ross said in a statement. “We will continue to verify the accuracy of this decision while [doing] everything in our power to stand up for American companies and their workers.”
Bombardier employs 1,600 people in Wichita, where it manufactures Learjets, operates a business jet service center and flight tests the C Series and other Bombardier aircraft.
Boeing heralded Friday’s decision as a long-awaited move to curtail alleged “dumping” by Bombardier, a term in international trade law that refers to selling a product abroad at an artificially low price.
Bombardier described the decision as an “egregious overreach and misapplication of U.S. trade laws” in a statement issued Friday. The company also criticized the Commerce Department’s handling of the issue, saying it has “completely ignored aerospace industry realities” in calculating tariff margins.
Friday’s decision concerns a multibillion-dollar deal from 2016 in which Bombardier agreed to sell 75 C Series CS100 jets to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines. The CS100 is a commercial jetliner that seats about 100 people, on the smaller end of the spectrum for commercial jets.
In April, Boeing brought two trade complaints that teed off the current dispute: the first accusing Bombardier of selling planes in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, and the second accusing it of unfairly benefiting from government subsidies when it competes abroad.
Canadian and British leaders reacted sharply to last week’s decision. The dispute also ensnares the United Kingdom because Bombardier employs a few thousand people at a factory in Northern Ireland.
“This is not the sort of behavior we expect from a long-term partner,” British Prime Minister Theresa May said of Boeing, which is a supplier to the British military.
Leaders from both countries have asked President Trump to intervene in the matter, and they also suggested the dispute would hurt Boeing in future competitions for military contracts.
Both tariffs could still be invalidated by the International Trade Commission’s decision on the matter, which isn’t expected until February. For the tariffs to be finalized Boeing has to prove that it has been directly harmed by Bombardier’s business practices.
Comments