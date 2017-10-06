Where to see more than 100 airplanes – and maybe fly in one – on Saturday

You can see more than 100 airplanes Saturday at the Wichita chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual Air Capital Fly-In.
The Fly-In is open to the public and will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jabara Airport, 3612 N. Webb Road.
Airplanes on display will include Textron Aviation’s Scorpion jet, a Lockheed T-33 military jet trainer and the Douglas AC-47 gunship named “Spooky” that was used in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
A fly over by B-29 “Doc” is planned at 11:45 a.m., organizers said, and rides in helicopters and warbirds will be available for purchase.
EAA Chapter 88 will also host free Young Eagles flights for children 8 to 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration for those flights will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 17 and under.
For more information, see www.88.eaachapter.org.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
