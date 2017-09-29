This Spirit job fair is really happening next week

Spirit AeroSystems will host a job fair next week, seeking experienced workers.
The Wichita-based company posted on its website Friday that the job fair will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon, Suite 1100.
Spirit said it is seeking assembly and composite mechanics, CNC machinists and first-level managers in fabrication and assembly. The positions require a minimum three years experience.
Applicants are encourage to apply online beforehand and bring a copy of their resumes to the job fair.
Online applications are available at spiritaero.com/careers.
Jerry Siebenmark
