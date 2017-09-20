Former Wichitan Landsberg nominated to NTSB board

A former Wichitan has been nominated by the White House to serve on the National Transportation Safety Board.
Bruce Landsberg, who worked in Wichita from 1977 to 1992, has been nominated to serve as an NTSB member for a five-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2018. If confirmed by the Senate, he would begin serving the term for two years as vice chairman of the NTSB, the federal agency charged with investigating aircraft and other transporation accidents.
Landsberg was the president of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Air Safety Institute from 1992 to 2014, and currently serves as senior safety adviser to the organization.
During his time in Wichita, Landsberg worked at Cessna Aircraft Co. and FlightSafety International. He is a licensed pilot with more than 6,000 flight hours and holds a number of certificates including airline transport pilot.
“Bruce has demonstrated a passion for aviation safety through his long and successful career,” said Ed Bolen, president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association, in announcing that group’s support of Landsberg’s nomination. “His work with federal agencies, industry groups and other stakeholders makes him a perfect choice to serve on the NTSB. His impressive breadth of experience and no-nonsense approach to safety will be an important asset in the board’s work. We hope he wins quick Senate approval, and we look forward to working with him in his new role.”
