A Wichita airport firefighter drags a patient played by a Goddard High School student to a triage area during a simulated airplane crash Tuesday morning at Eisenhower National Airport.
A Wichita airport firefighter drags a patient played by a Goddard High School student to a triage area during a simulated airplane crash Tuesday morning at Eisenhower National Airport. Jerry Siebenmark The Wichita Eagle
A Wichita airport firefighter drags a patient played by a Goddard High School student to a triage area during a simulated airplane crash Tuesday morning at Eisenhower National Airport. Jerry Siebenmark The Wichita Eagle

Aviation

It wasn’t a real airplane crash Tuesday at Wichita Eisenhower airport

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

September 19, 2017 1:32 PM

There was an airplane crash Tuesday morning at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport.

But it wasn’t a real crash.

Instead, it was a simulated disaster exercise that the Federal Aviation Administration mandates commercial airports do once every three years.

Eighty-eight students from Goddard High School played crash victims, some wearing realistic makeup, and bodies strewn in as far as about a quarter mile from the fuselage of a Cessna Citation jet on the airport’s southwest edge.

Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Service and fire, Wichita police and fire, airport police and fire, and a helicopter from air ambulance service LifeTeam all played a part in the exercise that included a fire whose plume of thick, black smoke could be easily seen from a mile away.

The fire was extinguished within a few minutes after the first of two crash trucks arrived.

“The patients are getting triaged well and they’re moving them right along,” said Jason Jones, deputy chief of airport police and fire. “Everybody’s on scene, we’ve resupplied our fire trucks with water foam, so everything’s going pretty well, pretty quickly.”

Tuesday’s simulated exercise wasn’t focused exclusively on extinguishing fires and treating and transporting crash victims. Back at Eisenhower’s terminal in a room on the second floor, volunteer members of the airport’s Incident Family Support Team were working with worried and grieving family members played by drama students at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.

It’s the second time the disaster simulation at Eisenhower has included the team of volunteers organized six years ago to provide comfort and support to family members immediately following an accident.

It was just a little more than a month after the airport conducted its last major disaster exercise when a Beechcraft King Air taking off from Eisenhower’s east runway lost power and crashed into a FlightSafety building. The Oct. 30, 2014, crash killed the pilot and three people inside the building.

Jones said Tuesday’s exercise serves to make first responders better prepared in disasters like that.

“The lesson we learned is just communication and making relationships with mutual aid agencies prior to an actual disaster,” he said. “That’s what this does. It helps us build relationships with the mutual aid agencies around here. The better that you know them, the better that you’re going to work together when it actually happens.”

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? 1:37

What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?
Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 1:08

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit
On Monday, McConnell AFB remembers 0:55

On Monday, McConnell AFB remembers

View More Video