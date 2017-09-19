More Videos

'A guy with a gun was trying to go inside but somebody locked the doors on him.' 0:50

Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:23

Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 1:26

Raw footage of shooting near 21st and Amidon 0:33

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 3:05

“We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 2:23

Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:50

Large-scale delivery: First Pizza Hut takes a trip on campus 1:39

The NUTmobile arrives in Wichita 1:27

  • What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

    Wichita airport public safety officials on Tuesday conducted a simulated airplane crash at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport with 88 victims played by students at Bishop Carroll and Goddard high schools. The exercise is mandated once every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration. Video by Jerry Siebenmark

Wichita airport public safety officials on Tuesday conducted a simulated airplane crash at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport with 88 victims played by students at Bishop Carroll and Goddard high schools. The exercise is mandated once every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration. Video by Jerry Siebenmark
On Monday, McConnell AFB remembers

Those stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita honored those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai and Senior Airman Christopher Thornbury, 22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs / Sept. 11, 2017)

Florida tankers evacuate to McConnell Air Force Base

McConnell will welcome 11 KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., on Thursday and Friday after they evacuated due to the threat posed by Hurricane Irma. (Courtesy of Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai and Senior Airman Christopher Thornbury of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing.)

First U.S.-assembled Airbus A320

The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Mobile, Ala., delivers the first U.S.-assembled A320 jetliner to discount carrier Spirit Airlines. Video courtesy of Airbus/Airwind

Biplane installed at East High on Friday

On Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, crews hoisted a restored biplane over the gymnasium foyer at Wichita East High School. The project, years in the making, was financed by the East High Class of 1976 and other donors.

Biplane at Wichita East High

The gymnasium lobby at Wichita East High soon will feature a renovated biplane suspended from the ceiling. Principal Ken Thiessen says the project came together with donations from several individuals and groups.

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

A 737 fuselage with airplane seats and a screen was delivered to Exploration Place by Spirit AeroSystems on Tuesday. The “fuselage theater” is a key piece of Exploration Place’s “Design, Build, Fly" exhibit opening on Dec. 2.

Wichita's own 'Rosie the Riveter' gets a special ride home

Connie Palacioz drilled rivets into the nose section of the B-29 “Doc” as a teenage “Rosie the Riveter” in 1945. This past week, she joined the crew of the fully restored B-29 at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to show off the plane. On Sunday, Connie took a seat in the bombardier’s seat in the very nose of the plane she helped build 72 years ago for a flight home. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

'Doc' shares the skies with the Blue Angels and takes along a special guest

“Doc” took to the skies again on Friday at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to do a formation flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. On board the 72-year-old restored B-29 was 2007 Wichita Heights graduate and Blue Angels mechanic John Crumrine. It was the first time Crumrine had seen the planes he works on from the perspective of another airplane. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Airport security from TSA's perspective

TSA offers a rare behind-the-scenes walk-through of their security checkpoint scans including the Advanced Imaging Technology, the Explosive Trace Detection machine and the Bottled Liquid Scanner.

Keeping 'Doc' airborne doesn't come cheap

Operating a 72-year-old World War II bomber doesn’t come easy. Or cheap. Doc’s Friends communication director Josh Wells talks about how much it costs to keep the restored Superfortress “Doc” in the air and how the organization finds creative ways to raise money. In addition, the organization is trying to raise money for a permanent hanger to house the plane at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)

Vintage bomber has a new mission: Honor those who built and flew in them

The thousands of B-29s that were built during World War II had a single mission: to drop bombs on enemies of the United States. So what’s the mission of a B-29 that’s been restored decades later? According to those who operate and maintain the B-29 “Doc," its current mission is to honor the men and women who built and served on B-29s during wartime. On Tuesday, at the EAA AirVenture Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, “Doc” took to the skies with some precious cargo to carry out its new mission. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle - Additional footage courtesy of Kevin Swinicki)

Doc takes to the skies with a new friend

“Doc," a B-29 Superfortress restored by an army of volunteers in Wichita, took to the skies at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Tuesday with Fifi, another B-29 bomber. The flight marked the first time that two B-29s flew in formation together in at least 50 years. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)