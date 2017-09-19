What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport?

“Doc” took to the skies again on Friday at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to do a formation flight with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. On board the 72-year-old restored B-29 was 2007 Wichita Heights graduate and Blue Angels mechanic John Crumrine. It was the first time Crumrine had seen the planes he works on from the perspective of another airplane. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)