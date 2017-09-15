Sales of gas for small planes resumes at Eisenhower Airport

Avgas is available for sale again at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport, an official said Friday.
Brad Christopher, assistant director of airports for the Wichita Airport Authority, said Signature Flight Support and Yingling Aviation have resumed pumping the gas for piston-engine airplanes after a thorough cleaning of the fuel by contractors.
“We’re back in the avgas business again,” Christopher said.
The resumption of avgas sales comes after an unidentified particulate was found in the airport’s supply last week. Sales were temporarily halted until the avgas was repeatedly run through a filtration process and passed inspection, Christopher said. It did not affect Jet A fuel used by passenger and business jets at Eisenhower.
Christopher said neither the airport nor ConocoPhillips, the supplier of the avgas, has identified the unknown substance or its source. From the “refinery to the transport to our facilities to mobile fuelers, there are a whole bunch of places to look,” he said. “That’s what we’re doing right now.”
“That (examination) will continue at least through next week,” he added.
