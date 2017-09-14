Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit

The thousands of B-29s that were built during World War II had a single mission: to drop bombs on enemies of the United States. So what’s the mission of a B-29 that’s been restored decades later? According to those who operate and maintain the B-29 “Doc," its current mission is to honor the men and women who built and served on B-29s during wartime. On Tuesday, at the EAA AirVenture Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, “Doc” took to the skies with some precious cargo to carry out its new mission. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle - Additional footage courtesy of Kevin Swinicki)