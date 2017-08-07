United Technologies considers Rockwell acquisition

United Technologies Corp. Chief Executive Officer Greg Hayes is studying a major move to bulk up, not slim down. His potential target: Rockwell Collins Inc., a maker of cockpit gear with a stock-market value of about $20 billion.
If Hayes follows through, he would wrest some power away from Boeing and Airbus as they squeeze suppliers.
“You’d be creating an equipment supplier on a scale the world has never seen before,’’ said aerospace consultant Kevin Michaels. “It would be double the size of its nearest competitors.’’
Representatives of United Technologies and Rockwell Collins declined to comment and haven’t spoken publicly about any potential transaction. Bloomberg News reported on the potential deal after markets closed Aug. 4, citing people familiar with the matter.
While a tie-up with Rockwell Collins is far from certain, the possibility marks an aggressive new chapter for Hayes, who assumed his post in 2014. The CEO’s biggest M&A move so far was to sell the company’s Sikorsky helicopter business for $9 billion in 2015.
He also rejected a blockbuster $90 billion takeover offer from Honeywell last year. He said it likely wouldn’t be approved by regulators, and Honeywell later dropped the bid.
United Technologies is already the world’s biggest aircraft-equipment supplier, followed by Honeywell, France’s Safran and Rockwell Collins, Michaels said. Safran is looking to gain heft with a deal for aircraft-seat maker Zodiac Aerospace, and Rockwell Collins recently closed its purchase of B/E Aerospace.
Rockwell’s avionics are found on Textron Aviation Beechcraft’s King Airs and some Cessna Citation business jets. Rockwell also has a service center at 2051 S. Airport Road that employs about 155 people and works on Rockwell systems used in business jets and by regional airlines.
Adding Rockwell Collins’s expertise in aircraft interiors, flight controls and communications equipment would bolster a key business for United Technologies, which generates about half of sales from aviation through its aerospace and Pratt & Whitney divisions. The Farmington, Conn.-based company also makes Otis elevators and Carrier air conditioners.
United Technologies and Rockwell Collins have relatively little overlap in products, meaning a deal probably wouldn’t run afoul of antitrust authorities, Michaels said.
A bid for Rockwell Collins could cost over $30 billion, including the assumption of debt, Carol Levenson, research director with Gimme Credit, said in a note to clients. The combination would yield “far greater scale, diversification and opportunities for cost savings,” Levenson said.
Suppliers are under pressure as airframe manufacturers seek better prices amid rapid production increases of narrow-body jetliners. Boeing is also treading onto its suppliers’ turf with new businesses dedicated to parts servicing and avionics.
A United Technologies deal for Rockwell Collins “plays right into the theme of suppliers of Boeing and Airbus consolidating to fight back, if you will, against pricing and competitive pressures,” said Douglas Rothacker, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.
On a conference call last month, Hayes addressed the threat from Boeing’s foray into services — particularly for Pratt & Whitney. Most of the profit for engine makers comes in maintenance and repair after the initial sale.
“Clearly, you can’t continue on with the current business model” if the planemakers “are going to demand a bigger and a much more significant chunk of the aftermarket,” Hayes said.
When Hayes was unexpectedly elevated to the CEO role following the abrupt departure of Louis Chenevert, he quickly established himself as a leader willing to confront hard truths.
He also expressed a desire to make a splash in M&A, saying “if there’s a $20 billion or even $30 billion deal out there, we’re not going to say no.”
Contributing: Jerry Siebenmark of The Eagle
