Spirit Aero closes in on long-term aircraft pricing agreement with Boeing

A long-sought pricing agreement with Boeing has nearly been reached by Spirit AeroSystems, though it led to the company recording a forward loss in the second quarter of 2017.
Wichita-based Spirit on Wednesday said it recorded an operating loss of $83 million on revenue of $1.8 billion in the quarter ended June 30.
The loss stems from Spirit and Boeing reaching a memorandum of understanding on the pricing of “open issues” including Spirit’s work on the 787-9 and 787-10, resulting in the company planning to record a forward loss of $353 million.
“Overall, by addressing a range of programs and not just 787 pricing, the MOU reduces much uncertainty that has long existed in the relationship with our largest customer and preserves our ability to meet our long-term cash flow goals,” Spirit CEO Tom Gentile said in a news release.
Spirit said the agreement is expected to be solidified in the third quarter of 2017 with the signing of “Definitive Documentation.”
“ … however, there can be no assurance that Definitive Documentation will ultimately be executed and that Spirit's dispute with Boeing will be resolved pursuant to the MOU,” Spirit said in the release.
Spirit officials are expected to further discuss the memorandum and definitive documentation on a conference call with analysts later Wednesday morning.
