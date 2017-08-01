FAA awards Wellington airport $2.1 million grant

The Wellington Municipal Airport will receive a $2.1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA said in a news release Tuesday the grant is for extending the general aviation airport’s runway by 1,000 feet.
The award was part of $186 million in grants awarded by the FAA as part of the Airport Improvement Program. The program provides discretionary funding to capital projects at airports, such as runways, taxiways and lighting.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
