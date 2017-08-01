Aviation

FAA awards Wellington airport $2.1 million grant

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

August 01, 2017 10:30 AM

The Wellington Municipal Airport will receive a $2.1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said in a news release Tuesday the grant is for extending the general aviation airport’s runway by 1,000 feet.

The award was part of $186 million in grants awarded by the FAA as part of the Airport Improvement Program. The program provides discretionary funding to capital projects at airports, such as runways, taxiways and lighting.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls 1:16

Fuselage is pushed through museum’s halls
Wichita's own 'Rosie the Riveter' gets a special ride home 2:19

Wichita's own 'Rosie the Riveter' gets a special ride home
'Doc' flies over downtown Wichita 0:31

'Doc' flies over downtown Wichita

View More Video