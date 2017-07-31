Wichita’s ‘Rosie the Riveter’ rides home with ‘Doc’

Connie Palacioz drilled rivets into the nose section of the B-29 “Doc” as a teenage “Rosie the Riveter” in 1945.

This past week, she joined the crew of the fully restored B-29 at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to show off the plane.

On Sunday, Connie took a seat in the bombardier’s seat in the very nose of the plane she helped build 72 years ago for a flight home.

After returning to Wichita, she reflected on what it was like to sign autographs and pose for pictures for what she and thousands of other women did on factory floors during World War II.