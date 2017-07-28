ATP Flight School of Jacksonville, Fla., will expand its fleet to nearly 130 Cessna Skyhawk 172s with Friday’s order from Textron Aviation.
ATP Flight School of Jacksonville, Fla., will expand its fleet to nearly 130 Cessna Skyhawk 172s with Friday’s order from Textron Aviation. Textron Aviation Courtesy photo
ATP Flight School of Jacksonville, Fla., will expand its fleet to nearly 130 Cessna Skyhawk 172s with Friday’s order from Textron Aviation. Textron Aviation Courtesy photo

Aviation

Florida school orders 15 Cessna Skyhawk planes

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

July 28, 2017 8:40 AM

A Florida-based flight school has ordered 15 Cessna 172 Skyhawks, Textron Aviation said Friday from the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wis.

The order, deliveries of which are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017, will expand Jacksonville-based ATP Flight School’s Skyhawk fleet to nearly 130 of the piston, single-engine Skyhawks.

Financial terms of the order were not disclosed, though the order would be valued at $5.5 million at list prices.

Wichita-based Textron Aviation manufactures the 172s at its plant in Independence.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Keeping 'Doc' airborne doesn't come cheap

Keeping 'Doc' airborne doesn't come cheap 2:22

Keeping 'Doc' airborne doesn't come cheap
Vintage bomber has a new mission: Honor those who built and flew in them 4:47

Vintage bomber has a new mission: Honor those who built and flew in them
Doc takes to the skies with a new friend 1:39

Doc takes to the skies with a new friend

View More Video