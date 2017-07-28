Florida school orders 15 Cessna Skyhawk planes

A Florida-based flight school has ordered 15 Cessna 172 Skyhawks, Textron Aviation said Friday from the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wis.
The order, deliveries of which are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2017, will expand Jacksonville-based ATP Flight School’s Skyhawk fleet to nearly 130 of the piston, single-engine Skyhawks.
Financial terms of the order were not disclosed, though the order would be valued at $5.5 million at list prices.
Wichita-based Textron Aviation manufactures the 172s at its plant in Independence.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments