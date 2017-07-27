Kansas Department of Transportation workers install a new Eisenhower National Airport sign in May 2015. The city said Thursday the airport completed its fifth consecutive, discrepancy free safety and certification inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Kansas Department of Transportation workers install a new Eisenhower National Airport sign in May 2015. The city said Thursday the airport completed its fifth consecutive, discrepancy free safety and certification inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration. File photo The Wichita Eagle
Kansas Department of Transportation workers install a new Eisenhower National Airport sign in May 2015. The city said Thursday the airport completed its fifth consecutive, discrepancy free safety and certification inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration. File photo The Wichita Eagle

Aviation

Eisenhower Airport’s FAA safety inspection free of discrepancies

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

July 27, 2017 10:20 AM

Wichita Eisenhower National Airport has received a discrepancy-free inspection for a fifth consecutive time.

The city said in a news release the airport’s annual Certification and Safety inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration included examinations of its airport emergency response capability, airport self-inspection program, airfield maintenance, notice to airmen procedures, fueler training, wildlife management and personnel training.

“The FAA Central Region inspector was highly complementary of the airport, staff and procedures,” the city said in the release.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Vintage bomber has a new mission: Honor those who built and flew in them

Vintage bomber has a new mission: Honor those who built and flew in them 4:47

Vintage bomber has a new mission: Honor those who built and flew in them
Doc takes to the skies with a new friend 1:39

Doc takes to the skies with a new friend
'Doc' takes part in its first beauty pageant 1:16

'Doc' takes part in its first beauty pageant

View More Video