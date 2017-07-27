Eisenhower Airport’s FAA safety inspection free of discrepancies

Wichita Eisenhower National Airport has received a discrepancy-free inspection for a fifth consecutive time.
The city said in a news release the airport’s annual Certification and Safety inspection by the Federal Aviation Administration included examinations of its airport emergency response capability, airport self-inspection program, airfield maintenance, notice to airmen procedures, fueler training, wildlife management and personnel training.
“The FAA Central Region inspector was highly complementary of the airport, staff and procedures,” the city said in the release.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments