Once a bomber, B-29’s new mission carries special meaning

The thousands of B-29s that were built during World War II had a singular mission, to drop bombs on enemies of the United States.

So what’s the mission of a B-29 that’s been restored decades later? According to those who operate and maintain the B-29 “Doc,” its mission is to honor the men and women who built and served on B-29s during wartime.

One custom feature built into the rear of the plane, is an exhaust port that can be used to spread the cremated remains of veterans or people who worked on airplanes like the B-29.

On Tuesday, “Doc” took to the skies for the first time at the EAA AirVenture Show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. On board the plane was a funeral flag from a B-29 pilot and the cremated remains of a man who helped with Doc’s restoration.