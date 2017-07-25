‘Doc’ competes in beauty contest at Oshkosh

The B-29 “Doc” went before a panel of judges on Monday to compete against other “Warbirds” in a competition put on by the Experimental Aircraft Association. The competition awards the effort of those who restore and rebuild World War II-era aircraft.

Mark Novak, the B-29 pilot who flew “Doc” from Wichita to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the EAA AirVenture Show, said the judging is a lot like a beauty pageant.

“Talent contest in tomorrow when you get to do the flying,” he said.

“Today would be like answering the questions.”

On Tuesday, “Doc” will take to the skies over Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the first of three appearances this week. The EAA AirVenture show is the largest airshow in the world and “Doc,” a B-29 Superfortress that was restored in Wichita and made its return to flight a year ago, is making its first appearance at the show.