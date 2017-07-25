The B-29 bomber “Doc” went before a panel of judges on Monday to compete against other “Warbirds” in a competition put on by the Experimental Aircraft Association. The competition awards the efforts of those who restore and rebuild World War II-era aircraft. On Tuesday, “Doc” will take to the skies over the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the first of three appearances this week. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com
The B-29 bomber “Doc” went before a panel of judges on Monday to compete against other “Warbirds” in a competition put on by the Experimental Aircraft Association. The competition awards the efforts of those who restore and rebuild World War II-era aircraft. On Tuesday, “Doc” will take to the skies over the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the first of three appearances this week. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Aviation

‘Doc’ competes in beauty contest at Oshkosh

By Travis Heying

theying@wichitaeagle.com

July 25, 2017 7:25 AM

The B-29 “Doc” went before a panel of judges on Monday to compete against other “Warbirds” in a competition put on by the Experimental Aircraft Association. The competition awards the effort of those who restore and rebuild World War II-era aircraft.

Mark Novak, the B-29 pilot who flew “Doc” from Wichita to Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the EAA AirVenture Show, said the judging is a lot like a beauty pageant.

“Talent contest in tomorrow when you get to do the flying,” he said.

“Today would be like answering the questions.”

On Tuesday, “Doc” will take to the skies over Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the first of three appearances this week. The EAA AirVenture show is the largest airshow in the world and “Doc,” a B-29 Superfortress that was restored in Wichita and made its return to flight a year ago, is making its first appearance at the show.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'Doc' takes part in its first beauty pageant

View More Video