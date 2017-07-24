Cessna Denali plane on track for fourth quarter 2018 first flight

Textron Aviation has begun manufacturing its first Cessna Denali single-engine turboprop airframe test article, the company said Monday on the opening day of the AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wis.
The company has also begun manufacturing tooling for the $4.8 million airplane that opens an entirely new market for the Wichita-based airplane and business jet builder.
“We’re starting to hit our stride, where we’re generating airplane parts,” said Brad Thress, Textron Aviation senior vice president of engineering, on a call with reporters.
Major test parts already completed include the airplane’s cabin door, cargo door and the fuselage skin extending from the cockpit to the tail.
There are “7,500 detail parts that go into the airframe and systems,” Thress said, and we’ve “released just over half of those into the factory.”
The airplane’s 105-inch diameter, composite blade propeller manufactured by sister company McCauley is also “well on the way to completing development testing,” he said.
“So a lot of good progress on the program.”
The Denali opens a segment of the single-engine turboprop market largely dominated by Switzerland’s Pilatus PC-12.
Thress said that market represents deliveries of “well over 100 units a year.”
“And we don’t see that diminishing.”
The Denali, which will have a range of 1,600 nautical miles with a pilot and four passengers, will be powered by a new 1,240-shaft horsepower engine developed by GE Aviation.
Brad Mottier, vice president and general manager of GE Aviation’s Business & General Aviation division, said the advanced turboprop engine is on schedule for its first test by the end of 2017. Mottier said the company has dramatically cut down on the number of individual parts it has to make for the engine through the use of additive manufacturing, or 3-D printing.
“The program is going well and we’re going to be excited to light the fire in the engine later this year,” Mottier said.
The Denali is expected to make its first flight in the fourth quarter of 2018, Thress said. It will be manufactured at Textron Aviation’s east campus near Central and Greenwich.
