Immediately after touching down on the runway in Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the EAA AirVenture Air Show, it was apparent that the restored B-29 “Doc” was going to be the featured attraction out of the 20,000 airplanes schedule to be on hand for the week. The crew of “Doc," many of whom helped in the restoration of the plane, were overwhelmed by the response they received upon their arrival. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Aviation

July 24, 2017 7:23 AM

B-29 bomber ‘Doc’ arrives at world’s biggest air show

By Travis Heying

theying@wichitaeagle.com

OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN

Jack Pelton, the former CEO of the Cessna Aircraft Co., and now the head of the Experimental Aircraft Association, tried to describe just how big the EAA AirVenture show is.

“This is the biggest air show in the entire world,” Pelton said.

“It’s a weeklong event of half a million people. We get about 20,000 airplanes coming and going which makes it the biggest airport in the world. Everything you want to see in aviation is here for one week.”

What every wanted to see was the shiny silver airplane from Wichita, Kansas.

“Doc,” the restored B-29 that was brought from a grave in the Mojave desert in 2000, to airworthiness again after a 16-year restoration process in Wichita, landed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Spectators lined the runway, and some even ran along side as the plane taxied towards its parking spot.

Tony Mazzolini, the man who discovered “Doc” at a bombing range at the China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station in 1987, and eventually brought it to Wichita, stood on the tarmac and marveled at the sight of “Doc” arriving to center stage at the world’s biggest air show.

“I never realized I’d get it this far,” he said.

“It’s hard to believe, but thank God it’s here.”

The crew members who arrived with the plane, most of whom worked as volunteers in the plane’s restoration, were emotional about the crowd’s reaction to “Doc.”

“I dreamed of it. I couldn’t imagine it, but I dreamed of it.” said Dan Wimberly, a flight scanner who volunteered hundreds of hours in the restoration.

Ken Newell, the plane’s flight engineer gathered the crew together after the plane was parked and secured for a post-flight briefing.

“Great flight,” Newell said.

Before he could say another word, his eyes filled with tears. He looked up at the wing tip of the 73-year-old bomber and clenched his fist together, pumping them slowly while his crewmates gathered around him.

“We made it,” they said one after another.

“Doc” had arrived, indeed.

