B-29 ‘Doc’ heads to Oshkosh for biggest U.S. air show

Seventeen years after restoration began in a hanger inside Boeing’s Wichita facility, the B-29 “Doc” is set to be one of the featured attractions at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin next week.

The air show is the largest air show in the United States and attracts thousands of pilots and aviation enthusiasts. On Friday, 13 people boarded the World War II-era plane, headed for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It will stay there overnight and continue on to Oshkosh on Saturday where it will participate in a variety of air show events.