The restored B-29 “Doc” took off from Wichita on Friday, July 21, 2017, headed for the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The plane and crew will spend the night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and will arrive in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com
The restored B-29 “Doc” took off from Wichita on Friday, July 21, 2017, headed for the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The plane and crew will spend the night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and will arrive in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. (Video by Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Aviation

July 21, 2017 5:35 PM

B-29 ‘Doc’ heads to Oshkosh for biggest U.S. air show

By Travis Heying

theying@wichitaeagle.com

Seventeen years after restoration began in a hanger inside Boeing’s Wichita facility, the B-29 “Doc” is set to be one of the featured attractions at the EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin next week.

The air show is the largest air show in the United States and attracts thousands of pilots and aviation enthusiasts. On Friday, 13 people boarded the World War II-era plane, headed for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. It will stay there overnight and continue on to Oshkosh on Saturday where it will participate in a variety of air show events.

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fly on 'Doc' as it heads to United States' largest air show

View More Video