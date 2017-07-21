Bi-state symposium on drones to be held in Wichita

A group calling itself the UAS Cluster Initiative for Oklahoma and Kansas will host a more than day-long gathering next month in Wichita.
The UAS Tech Forum 2017 will be held Aug. 30-31 at Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus and the Doubletree by Hilton Wichita Airport.
The drone technology forum will include sessions such as integrating drones into agriculture as well as an examination of which industries are benefiting from drones.
Speakers include Bob Brock, Kansas Department of Transportation’s director of UAS, Al Brunner of the Federal Aviation Administration and Marty Rogers, director of the FAA’s Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence.
Early registration costs $125.
For more information, see uascluster.com.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments