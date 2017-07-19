Lockheed recognizes Wichita aircraft supplier as ‘Elite’

Defense contractor Lockheed Martin recognized Globe Engineering as among its top 2 percent of 1,500 suppliers.
The Fort Worth-based company presented Globe with the Elite Supplier award at a ceremony Wednesday morning at the Wichita supplier’s main facility at 1539 S. St. Paul.
The award was presented for 100 percent on-time delivery and 100 percent quality ratings achieved in 2016.
“I am absolutely impressed with your ability and the complexity of what you make … to consistently have the performance you’ve had,” said Dan Pleshko, Lockheed’s vice president of procurement and supply chain services, at the ceremony. “… About 70 percent of what we do is outsourced, so it is very critical for us to have a supply base that has the vision of quality and delivery, and total performance.
“If our supply base doesn’t perform, we don’t perform.”
Globe, founded in 1946, operates from 250,000 square feet of buildings on St. Paul and a 24,000-square-foot facility at 2432 S. Sheridan, said Kevin Gerstenkorn, treasurer and planning supervisor of the company that employs 218 people.
Globe has a long-term agreement with Lockheed to manufacture parts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jet. It also fabricates parts for Lockheed’s C-130 transport, F-16 fighter jet and P-3 anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft. In all, the company makes 352 part numbers for Lockheed.
“Almost every military aircraft flying we have parts on,” Gerstenkorn said.
Globe is also a supplier to Airbus, Boeing, Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation.
Gerstenkorn said the company recently purchased 20 acres of land near K-42 and Maize Road for future expansion.
