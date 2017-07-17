Bombardier employees and guests look over one of three Global 7000 flight test jets at the company’s Wichita flight test center in June. Bombardier Business Aircraft said Monday its Global 7000 program has accumulated more than 500 flight test hours.
Aviation

July 17, 2017 7:19 AM

Bombardier marks Global 7000 flight test milestone

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

Bombardier Business Aircraft has surpassed 500 hours of flight testing with its new Global 7000 business jet, the company said Monday.

The 500 flight hours have been accumulated between three Global 7000s based at the Bombardier Flight Test Center in Wichita.

The Montreal-based company also announced that assembly of Global 7000s for customer deliveries has begun.

Deliveries are expected to begin in the second half of 2018.

The $72.8 million jet will be Bombardier’s largest and will have the longest range. It will have maximum seating for 19 passengers and a crew of four and a maximum range of 7,400 nautical miles with eight passengers.

The Global 7000’s Passport jet engines are assembled at GE Aviation’s Arkansas City plant.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

