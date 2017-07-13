Senate panel approves $17.5 million McConnell project

The Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday passed a bill that includes $17.5 million for a new combat arms facility at McConnell Air Force Base.
The fiscal year 2018 appropriations bill that includes a new pistol and rifle range for the southeast Wichita base was authored by the Senate Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies, which is chaired by Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.
“Construction of a new combat arms facility at McConnell Air Force Base will enable the airmen to train and increase readiness to make certain they are fully equipped to continue carrying out critical missions around the world in defense of our nation,” Moran said in a news release on Thursday.
The bill comes as the base is nearing completion of $267 million of construction projects for the arrival of new KC-46A tankers.
The bill also includes $88.9 billion in discretionary funding, which is $6.1 billion more than fiscal year 2017, including funding for veterans health care, veterans benefits, and medical and prosthetic research.
The bill could be voted on by the full Senate as early as the end of this summer.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
