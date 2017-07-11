Spirit Aero’s parts fabrication investment expands to Oklahoma

Continuing the effort to diversify its business, Spirit AeroSystems on Tuesday said it was officially designating its McAlester, Okla., site as its three- and four-axis machining center of excellence.
It follows Spirit’s announcement nearly a month ago at the Paris Air Show that it was investing $30 million to create a five-axis machining center of excellence in Wichita.
“The McAlester center of excellence solidifies Spirit as a world leader in the fabrication of detailed parts for the aerospace industry,” Spirit president and CEO Tom Gentile said in a news release. “Spirit has decades of experience doing this type of work for use internally. Now we can deliver that expertise to other customers around the globe.”
Another expansion at Spirit’s plant in Malaysia will support the Wichita-based company’s move to fabricate parts for aerospace customers outside of its traditional customer base that includes Boeing and Airbus.
Spirit said the purchase of three- and four-axis machines from a fabrication shop in Juarez, Mexico, will allow it to expand its soft metal machining capacity and create small- to medium-sized parts. Spirit said the expanded parts fabrication effort is expected to generate millions of dollars in new revenue.
The McAlester center is expected to be fully operational later this year.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments