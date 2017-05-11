Bombardier sees lower revenue but narrows loss in first quarter

The parent company of Learjet delivered fewer business and commercial aircraft but narrowed its loss in the first quarter of 2017.
Bombardier said Thursday it earned $3.6 billion in revenue in the quarter ended March 31 compared with $3.9 billion a year ago.
It recorded a loss of $31,000 in the first quarter of 2017 compared with a $138,000 loss in the same quarter last year.
During the three month period, the Montreal-based company delivered 29 business jets and 15 commercial jets. That compares with first quarter 2016 deliveries of 31 business and 20 commercial jets.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
Comments