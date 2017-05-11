Aviation

May 11, 2017 7:04 AM

Bombardier sees lower revenue but narrows loss in first quarter

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

The parent company of Learjet delivered fewer business and commercial aircraft but narrowed its loss in the first quarter of 2017.

Bombardier said Thursday it earned $3.6 billion in revenue in the quarter ended March 31 compared with $3.9 billion a year ago.

It recorded a loss of $31,000 in the first quarter of 2017 compared with a $138,000 loss in the same quarter last year.

During the three month period, the Montreal-based company delivered 29 business jets and 15 commercial jets. That compares with first quarter 2016 deliveries of 31 business and 20 commercial jets.

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

First A320 arrival

First A320 arrival 1:37

First A320 arrival
Airbus grand opening at Wichita State campus 1:51

Airbus grand opening at Wichita State campus
Nighttime takeoff in a KC-135 cockpit 1:53

Nighttime takeoff in a KC-135 cockpit

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos