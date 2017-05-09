Fourth Cessna Citation Longitude makes maiden flight

Textron Aviation has flown the fourth Cessna Citation Longitude to join its flight test fleet.
The Wichita-based manufacturer of Beechcraft and Cessna aircraft said Tuesday that the $23.9 million super-midsize business jet flew for three hours and 20 minutes on its maiden flight May 6.
This newest Longitude is outfitted with a fully configured interior, and testing will involve its fit and finish as well as the environmental control system, pressurization and cabin technology.
“In addition to further systems testing, this fourth aircraft allows us to evaluate the overall passenger experience in the cabin, which is just as vital as the performance and technology in the cockpit,” Brad Thress, senior vice president of engineering, said in a news release.
The up-to-12-passenger jet with a 3,500 nautical mile range is expected to receive Federal Aviation Administration type certification later this year, with customer deliveries to immediately follow.
It’s the first Cessna aircraft to be built at the former Beechcraft plant on the city’s east side, following Textron’s 2014 acquisition.
The Longitude is also Cessna’s biggest Citation yet.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
