Aviation

May 05, 2017 9:56 AM

B-29 ‘Doc’ to meet up with B-52 on way to Louisiana

By Jerry Siebenmark

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

A Doc’s Friends flight crew was preparing the organization’s restored Boeing B-29 Bomber known as “Doc” on Friday morning for travel to its first air show, the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

The World War II bomber is expected to lift off from McConnell Air Force Base’s runway around 11 a.m. on Friday, and meet up with a B-52 jet bomber attached to Barksdale around McAlester, Okla., where the two planes will fly the rest of the way in formation, Doc’s Friends spokesman Josh Wells said Friday.

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

Doc's Friends spokesman Josh Wells talks about temporary quarters for the Boeing B-29 bomber known as Doc and plans for its permanent home. Photo of Connie Palacioz courtesy of Brett Schauf/Doc's Friends. (Jerry Siebenmark/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 7, 2017)

jsiebenmark@wichitaeagle.com

 

The Barksdale trip follows a successful maintenance flight on Thursday, which took the plane from Wichita to Pratt to Great Bend and back.

“The airplane performed perfectly,” Wells said.

Doc’s presence at Barksdale on Saturday and Sunday has historical significance. That’s the base where Doc was commissioned following delivery to the Army Air Corps nearly 70 years ago.

“It’s kind of a homecoming of sorts,” Wells said.

At the show, Doc is expected to participate in several air show formation and demonstration flights, including with the B-52.

The plane is expected to return to Wichita on Sunday.

B-29 Doc lands at Eisenhower Airport for the first time

B-29 Doc landed at Wichita's Eisenhower National Airport for the first time ever on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. The crew left McConnell Air Force Base around 10:30 a.m. and flew for about 90 minutes to the east of Wichita. (video courtesy of Doc's Friends & David Wolfe, Visual Media Group)

jgreen@wichitaeagle.com

 

Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Airbus grand opening at Wichita State campus

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos