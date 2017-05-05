B-29 ‘Doc’ to meet up with B-52 on way to Louisiana

A Doc’s Friends flight crew was preparing the organization’s restored Boeing B-29 Bomber known as “Doc” on Friday morning for travel to its first air show, the Defenders of Liberty Air Show at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.
The World War II bomber is expected to lift off from McConnell Air Force Base’s runway around 11 a.m. on Friday, and meet up with a B-52 jet bomber attached to Barksdale around McAlester, Okla., where the two planes will fly the rest of the way in formation, Doc’s Friends spokesman Josh Wells said Friday.
The Barksdale trip follows a successful maintenance flight on Thursday, which took the plane from Wichita to Pratt to Great Bend and back.
“The airplane performed perfectly,” Wells said.
Doc’s presence at Barksdale on Saturday and Sunday has historical significance. That’s the base where Doc was commissioned following delivery to the Army Air Corps nearly 70 years ago.
“It’s kind of a homecoming of sorts,” Wells said.
At the show, Doc is expected to participate in several air show formation and demonstration flights, including with the B-52.
The plane is expected to return to Wichita on Sunday.
Jerry Siebenmark: 316-268-6576, @jsiebenmark
