Alaska Air execs ask Wichita to invest in Seattle service

Alaska Airlines typically gives new markets three years to prove themselves, and the Seattle-based airline will be using a new regional carrier in Wichita during the next few months.
That’s some of what came from a joint Wichita Aero Club and Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon with executives from Alaska on Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Wichita.
John Kirby, vice president of capacity planning for Alaska Air Group, said he wouldn’t disclose load factors on the Wichita-to-Seattle flights.
But “we’re very pleased with the performance,” he said. “I think it’s a great start.”
On April 13, Alaska began once-a-day service from Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, one of its five hubs. Utah-based Skywest is operating those flights using Embraer E175 regional jets.
Kirby, who previously worked at another carrier familiar to Wichitans, AirTran, was one of three executives who spoke and answered questions at the 90-minute luncheon.
Susan Stich, national account manager for Alaska and Virgin America, and Nicholas Haan, Alaska’s director of network strategy, also spoke at the luncheon that was attended by 180 people.
This fall, Horizon Air will begin operating the route, Haan said during the luncheon.
Haan said in an interview afterward that it’s switching to Horizon because the regional airline – a wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group – will take delivery of 63 new E175s, which is more than triple SkyWest’s fleet of 20.
The switch in regional carriers also will mean that power outlets will be available on all 76 seats of the airplane, Haan said, compared with Skywest, which offers them only in first class.
Haan said it typically takes three years for a new market to “mature,” or gain consistent, profitable ridership. In the interview, he said Alaska is “very deliberate” about picking new markets to launch service in and that the airline gives those new markets a “very fair chance for success.”
And Wichita, he said, has an opportunity to experience what Omaha has with Alaska service.
In 2013, Alaska began offering once-a-day direct flights on a regional jet to Seattle. Demand was such that, last June, Alaska “upgauged” the service by switching from a regional jet to one of its larger Boeing 737s.
And earlier this year, Alaska began offering nonstop service from Omaha to Portland, Ore., with plans in August to add nonstop service to San Diego.
“We’re asking for Wichita to invest in Alaska Airlines,” Haan said during his presentation. “Our promise is that if you do that, we’ll invest back in you.”
